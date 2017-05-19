The Latest: Conservative beats centrist in SC House primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the recount in the Republican primary in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Conservative Ralph Norman has beaten the more centrist, establishment candidate for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina.

The State Election Commission certified the results Friday of this week’s runoff election, giving Norman a 221-vote victory out of 35,000 ballots cast.

Norman narrowly defeated Tommy Pope, the second-ranking Republican in the state House and a prosecutor who received national fame for prosecuting child killer Susan Smith nearly 23 years ago.

Pope conceded to Norman after the recount, which did not change a single vote from Tuesday.

Norman will now face Democrat Archie Parnell and three other candidates on June 20.

Norman’s win has Democrats at least somewhat hopeful they can flip the seat opened after Mick Mulvaney resigned to become the White House budget director.

___

11 a.m.

Officials are now recounting the roughly 35,000 ballots cast in the Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina.

The candidates are vying to replace Mick Mulvaney, who left Congress to become the White House budget director.

Friday’s recount was required under state law because Ralph Norman won Tuesday’s race by only 221 votes over Tommy Pope.

The State Election Commission will get the vote totals from all 11 counties in the northern South Carolina district over the next several hours with totals updated at the agency’s website .

The commission expects to meet later Friday afternoon and certify a winner.

The loser will have until Monday to challenge the results with the Republican Party.

The GOP’s nominee will face Democrat Archie Parnell and three candidates from minor parties on June 20.

___

7:50 a.m.

The Republican nominee for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina could be known by the end of the day.

The State Board of Elections is meeting Friday to certify the results from this week’s GOP runoff for the 5th Congressional District.

The candidates are vying to replace Mick Mulvaney, who left Congress to become the White House budget director.

Unofficial results show former lawmaker Ralph Norman with a 221-vote lead over current state House member Tommy Pope out of more than 35,000 votes cast in the northern South Carolina district.

The narrow margin triggered an automatic recount.

The loser will have until Monday to challenge the results with the Republican Party.

The GOP’s nominee will face Democrat Archie Parnell on June 20.