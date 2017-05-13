Special spotlight: SC Republicans vie to replace Mulvaney

2016 Election News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where two Republicans are vying to be the party’s candidate in the race for the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mick Mulvaney.

Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman are up for election in Tuesday’s GOP runoff in the 5th Congressional District, south of Charlotte.

Both selectively align with the Republican administration, each touting support for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico and efforts to combat the Islamic State.

Norman has attracted support from the conservative Club For Growth’s political arm and Ted Cruz will be in the state Monday to campaign for him, while Pope has the support of many state Republicans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Whoever wins will face well-funded Democrat Archie Parnell on June 20.

