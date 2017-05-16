2016 Election News

South Carolina voters make Republican congressional choice

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:35 am 05/16/2017 09:35am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Voters in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District are going to the polls to pick a Republican candidate for the seat given up when Rep. Mick Mulvaney became White House Budget director.

A state representative and a former state representative are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat Tuesday.

House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope of York led the May 2 primary involving seven Republican candidates.

He faces Rock Hill developer Ralph Norman, who trailed Pope by less than 1 percentage point. Norman resigned to focus on the campaign.

The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell in the June 20 special election. Powell is a former staff attorney for the House Ways & Means Committee.

The district covers 11 mostly rural counties except for York County, just south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

