2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Hillary Clinton launching new…

Hillary Clinton launching new political group

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 4:49 pm 05/15/2017 04:49pm
Share
In this photo taken April 6, 2017, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. Hillary Clinton is launching a new political organization. The former Democratic presidential nominee unveiled “Onward Together.” The organization, whose name is a riff of her campaign theme, “Stronger Together,” aims to empower Democrats and liberal groups that are building a network of candidates in the 2018 mid-terms to oppose President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is launching a new political organization.

The former Democratic presidential nominee unveiled “Onward Together” on Monday afternoon. The organization, whose name is a riff on her campaign theme, “Stronger Together,” aims to empower Democrats and liberal groups that are building a network of candidates in the 2018 mid-terms to oppose President Donald Trump.

Clinton tweeted that she’s launching the new group “to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

The former secretary of state was not expected to rejoin the Clinton Foundation, the primary focus of her husband and daughter.

In another Monday tweet, she said she’s been “reflecting, spending time with family — and yes, taking walks in the woods.” The 69-year-old Clinton recently described herself as a “citizen activist.”

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Hillary Clinton launching new…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

2016 Election News