Biden: It’s time for America to regain unity and purpose

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 12:43 pm 05/21/2017 12:43pm
FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Biden spoke to graduates Sunday, May 21, at Maine's Colby College, urging them to resist the impulse to throw up their hands after an election that played to society's "baser instincts." He told his audience they have a role to play in making things better, and said it's time for Americans to "regain our sense of unity and purpose." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is offering assurances that the country’s current divisiveness brought on by a presidential election that “churned up some of the ugliest realities” of American life will be temporary.

Biden spoke Sunday to graduates at Maine’s Colby College, urging them to resist the impulse to throw up their hands after an election that played to society’s “baser instincts.”

The Democrat who served two terms alongside President Barack Obama expressed his own disbelief, saying he thought “we had passed the days where it was acceptable for politicians … to bestow legitimacy on hate speech and fringe ideologies.”

He told his audience they have a role to play in making things better, and said it’s time for Americans to “regain our sense of unity and purpose.”

