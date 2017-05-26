2016 Election News

AP FACT CHECK: Trump sides with French winner, at least now

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 4:16 am 05/26/2017 04:16am
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Brussels, Thursday, May 25, 2017. World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump are in Belgium to attend a NATO summit. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It seems President Donald Trump is siding with the winner of this month’s French election, at least now that he’s won.

During France’s campaign, Trump spoke favorably about only one candidate, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front. But a French official is quoting Trump as telling the victor, President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’), that he favored him all along.

According to the official, Trump told Macron “you were my guy” in the election when the two met Thursday. The official wasn’t authorized to speak by name.

In an April interview with AP, Trump said Le Pen was the strongest candidate on securing France’s borders and on matters such as an attack on police officers in France that week. He did not speak publicly in praise of Macron.

