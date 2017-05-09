2016 Election News

9 campaigning to unseat Standing Rock Sioux chairman

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:10 am 05/30/2017 10:10am
FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Nine people are campaigning to unseat Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault.

Archambault became a national public figure during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. He tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2seQBaa ) that he didn’t plan to seek re-election, but a number of people urged him to reconsider.

Several candidates say the pipeline protest movement raised awareness of tribal issues, and they hope to build on that momentum.

It’s not unusual for tribal chairman races to have a large number of candidates. The top three vote-getters in a July 19 primary will move on to the general election in September.

