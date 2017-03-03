2:22 pm, March 3, 2017
Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out on appeal

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 2:02 pm 03/03/2017 02:02pm
FILE - This undated photo provided by Tarrant County, Texas office shows Rosa Maria Ortega. A lawyer for Ortega, sentenced to eight years in prison for voter fraud in Texas, says she's been released as her appeal is pending. Attorney Clark Birdsall said 37-year-old Ortega was released Thursday , March 2, 2017, after posting $11,111.11 bond. Ortega was convicted in Fort Worth last month on two felony counts of illegal voting.(Tarrant County, Texas via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A lawyer for a Mexican national sentenced to eight years in prison for voter fraud in Texas says she’s been released as her appeal is pending.

Attorney Clark Birdsall said 37-year-old Rosa Maria Ortega was released Thursday after posting $11,111.11 bond. Ortega was convicted in Fort Worth last month on two felony counts of illegal voting.

Ortega is accused of improperly casting a ballot five times between 2005 and 2014. Birdsall has said Ortega is a permanent resident and that she mistakenly thought her green card allowed her to vote.

Birdsall says a state district judge this week granted his request for an appeal bond.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok says the agency is reviewing the case and can’t comment further.

