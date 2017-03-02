5:20 pm, March 2, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, three left lanes get by a crash involving a tractor trailer on southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Libertarian Party earns political…

Libertarian Party earns political party status in Iowa

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 5:04 pm 03/02/2017 05:04pm
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the Libertarian Party has obtained official political party status in Iowa.

Pate says the status began effective Wednesday after state election officials determined the party’s presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, received 59,186 votes — or 3.8 percent of the vote — in the November 2016 general election.

That surpassed the 2 percent threshold required by Iowa law to obtain official political party status.

The new status gives the Libertarian Party the ability to participate in primary elections in 2018. “Libertarian” will be included as an option for Iowa residents on voter registration forms.

The last time a third part gained political party status in Iowa was in 2000, when Green Party nominee Ralph Nader received 2.2 percent of the votes cast for president.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Libertarian Party earns political…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News