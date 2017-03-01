Lawyers wrap up bribery trial of ex-Utah attorney general

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the bribery case of former Utah attorney general, one of the highest-profile scandals in state history.

Prosecutors will go first as they attempt to persuade a jury that John Swallow hung a virtual “for sale” sign on the door to the state’s top law enforcement office. They accuse him of taking campaign donations and gifts such as beach vacations from fraudsters and businessmen in exchange for favorable treatment.

Swallow’s attorney, Scott Williams, contends that the case is a politically motivated smear campaign and that prosecutors are twisting the facts to fit the story they want to tell.

Swallow is charged with nine counts, including bribery and evidence tampering.

The former top lawman did not testify during the three-week trial.