2:33 pm, March 7, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » FEC questions other spending…

FEC questions other spending by Linda Bean PAC backing Trump

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:03 pm 03/07/2017 02:03pm
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Federal Elections Commission is questioning last-minute expenditures by a pro-Donald Trump super PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean.

The FEC says the Making Maine Great Again PAC may have violated 24-hour reporting rules. Previously, the FEC asked the PAC to clarify contributions that appeared to be too large, and the PAC acknowledged reporting errors.

Linda Bean’s contributions garnered calls for a national boycott of L.L. Bean and a tweet from Trump supporting the Freeport, Maine-based outdoors retailer.

The PAC’s chairman contends its paperwork is now “crystal clear.”

The PAC originally reported that Linda Bean donated $60,000. Revised reports show she actually contributed $25,000 while her sister gave $20,000.

The FEC has the power to bring penalties but rarely does.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » FEC questions other spending…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News