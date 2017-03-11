11:38 am, March 11, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast DC, Suitland Parkway is closed between Alabama Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. after a crash.

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Ex-Trump adviser swaps messages…

Ex-Trump adviser swaps messages with DNC hacking suspect

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 11:13 am 03/11/2017 11:13am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political consultant and former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump says he communicated last year with an individual involved in hacking Democratic National Committee emails.

But Roger Stone says the conversations were “completely innocuous.” Stone told The Washington Times in an interview that his private Twitter exchange with “Guccifer 2.0″ was “so perfunctory, brief and banal” that he had forgotten about it.

Last summer, emails stolen from Democrats were posted by an online persona known as Guccifer 2.0. U.S. officials believe that individual is linked to Russia. Emails stolen from the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign were later released by the anti-secrecy website Wikileaks.

The U.S. government later concluded that the Russian government directed the DNC hack in an attempt to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Stone’s acknowledgement of contact with Guccifer, however brief, could pose fresh problems for Trump, whose administration has been unable to surmount suspicion over campaign-season contacts with Russia. The FBI is investigating, as are the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Trump has denied knowing that any staff had communicated with Russia during the campaign. Trump recently fired Michael Flynn from his job as national security adviser after it came to light that Flynn hadn’t been direct about his own contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

In an email Thursday to The Washington Times, Stone denied having any contacts with the Russian state, Russian intelligence officials or “anyone fronting for them or acting as intermediaries for them.”

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Ex-Trump adviser swaps messages…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News