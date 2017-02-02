Trump vows to lift ban on pulpit politics

5:23 am, February 4, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll work to “get rid of and totally destroy” an IRS provision that bars churches and other tax-exempt organizations from supporting or opposing political candidates.

At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trump said elimination of what’s known as the Johnson Amendment “will allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution.”

For many religious conservatives, whose overwhelming support helped propel Trump to the White House, a more pressing issue they hope he will address is protection for faith-based charities, schools and ministries who object to same-sex marriage and abortion.

In his speech, Trump said, “My administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect religious liberty in our land.”

168-w-36-(Mark Smith, AP White House correspondent, with President Donald Trump)–President Trump is vowing to repeal a tax law that aims to keep clerics from endorsing candidates. AP White House Correspondent Mark Smith reports. (2 Feb 2017)

246-a-16-(President Donald Trump, addressing the National Prayer Breakfast)-“do that, remember (applause fades)”-President Donald Trump vows to eliminate an IRS provision barring churches and other tax-exempt groups from endorsing or opposing candidates. (2 Feb 2017)

248-a-07-(President Donald Trump, addressing the National Prayer Breakfast)-“in our land”-President Donald Trump says he’ll protect religious freedom. (2 Feb 2017)

