9:46 am, February 27, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Supreme Court upholds disclosure…

Supreme Court upholds disclosure requirement for issue ads

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:39 am 02/27/2017 09:39am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a requirement that forces groups to say who is paying for issue advertising directed at candidates in an approaching election.

The justices on Monday affirmed a lower court decision in a case involving ads that don’t call for the election or defeat of a candidate.

The case involved a Colorado think tank called the Independence Institute and ads that it wanted to run in 2014 that mentioned Colorado Democratic senators Mark Udall and Michael Bennet. Udall lost his 2014 re-election bid, while Bennet won a second term in 2016. The Independence Institute said it wanted to run a similar spot in 2016.

The group objected to revealing the names of its largest contributors.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Supreme Court News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Supreme Court upholds disclosure…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News