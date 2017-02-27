12:46 pm, February 27, 2017
House Intel chair: Trump-Russia ties can’t become witch hunt

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:32 pm 02/27/2017 12:32pm
President Donald Trump meets with health insurance company CEOs, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes says Congress should not begin a McCarthy-style investigation based on news reports that a few Americans with ties to President Donald Trump had contacted Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“We just cannot go on a witch hunt,” Nunes told reporters.

The Trump administration has pushed back against reports that Trump aides were in contact with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. The White House asked Nunes to call a reporter to dispute a report in another publication.

Nunes said he knows of no evidence that Trump aides were in contact with Russian agents. He said he will continue to ask for evidence. He is leading one of three congressional investigations into Trump’s Russia ties.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News White House
