3:22 pm, February 15, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Grassley: Alleged Russian election…

Grassley: Alleged Russian election meddling no surprise

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 3:01 pm 02/15/2017 03:01pm
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says Russia’s alleged meddling in November’s presidential election shouldn’t be a surprise because the United States worked to discredit the Italian Communist Party in Italy’s 1948 election.

The U.S. was engaged in the Cold War with the Soviet Union at the time, and the CIA later acknowledged spending $1 million to attempt to sway the election away from communists.

Grassley said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday that the U.S. “doesn’t come to this table hands-free” because of its own past covert actions.

The senator also seemed just as concerned about leaks that revealed reported contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers and Russian officials.

The U.S. House and Senate intelligence committees are investigating.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Grassley: Alleged Russian election…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News