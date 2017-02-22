12:37 pm, February 22, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » DNC race remains tight…

DNC race remains tight as energized Democrats combat Trump

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:33 pm 02/22/2017 12:33pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The contest to head the Democratic National Committee remains fluid just days before activists meet to pick a new party chair.

The tight race between former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota marks the first heavily contested battle in recent history, a reflection of a newly energized Democratic party struggling to find the best path forward after years of electoral losses.

Independent Democratic strategists tracking the race say Perez has emerged as the front-runner, with the backing of 205 committee members. Ellison has the support of 153 members. The strategists spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the vote counting publicly.

The 447 DNC members will vote during the party’s meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, with as many rounds as required for a candidate to get 224 votes.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » DNC race remains tight…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News