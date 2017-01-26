Trump to launch probe into unproven voter fraud claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump will sign an executive action to commission an investigation into widespread voter fraud.

Trump had been expected to sign the order Thursday in the Oval Office, but Spicer says it will likely happen Friday.

Trump’s claim that voter fraud was widespread has been widely debunked. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he sees no evidence of voter fraud in the 2016 election and his committee will not investigate it. However, the Utah Republican says Trump is free to order the Justice Department to investigate the issue.

Spicer says the only goal of an investigation would be “to understand where the problem exists and how deep it goes.” He suggested a task force could be commissioned to focus on dead people who remained on voter rolls and people registered in two or more states.

He also said it could center on “bigger” states where Trump didn’t compete during the campaign, singling out California and New York, two Democratic strongholds.

