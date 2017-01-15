5:10 am, January 15, 2017
Trump stand-in to take faux oath of office in rehearsal

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 4:01 am 01/15/2017 04:01am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will take the oath of office at the presidential inauguration Friday, but first up is a dress rehearsal at the Capitol for that elaborate ceremony.

The goal is to practice the sequence of events so the real thing goes off as flawlessly — and on time — as possible.

Stand-ins for the soon-to-be 45th president and the incoming vice president, Mike Pence, are among those gathering at the Capitol on Sunday for rehearsals of the oath of office.

For the dry run before Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, organizers selected a 26-year-old Army staff sergeant from North Carolina who resembled Obama in height, weight and skin color.

But, as Obama noted a few days earlier, the substitute’s ears weren’t as big as his.

