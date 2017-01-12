The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for donation

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Latest on donations from a pro-Trump PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is praising L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean for donations that helped his campaign and he’s encouraging people to continue shopping there.

The founders of #GrabYourWallet have called for a boycott of the Maine-based retailer after The Associated Press reported that Bean contributed to a pro-Trump political action committee.

The company has sought to distance itself from Bean, noting that her political activity doesn’t speak for the other nine board members and 50 family owners.

The PAC originally reported Bean donated $60,000. It has since revised the figure to $30,000.

The Federal Election Commission says Bean made excessive contributions to the PAC, which was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year.

Trump’s tweet Thursday thanks Linda Bean “for your great support and courage.” He ended by saying, “Buy L.L. Bean.”

___

12:15 a.m.

A pro-Trump PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is now reporting donations it never disclosed to the federal government last year.

The amended filings by Making Maine Great Again say Bean donated $30,000, not $60,000 as the political action committee originally reported.

The PAC now says Diana Bean, who is believed to be Linda Bean’s sister, contributed $15,000, with the rest coming from four previously undisclosed donors.

The Federal Election Commission says Bean made excessive contributions to the PAC, which was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year.

The group is taking steps to change its registration to a super PAC, allowing it to raise unlimited funds.

An anti-Trump group is calling for a boycott of L.L. Bean, but the retailer says Linda Bean’s political activity doesn’t reflect the company.

