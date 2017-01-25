4:33 pm, January 26, 2017
President’s backers, critics power #ThankYouTrump trend

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:17 am 01/25/2017 10:17am
FILE - In this May 4, 2016. file photo, the symbol for Twitter appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Supporters and critics of President Donald Trump powered a #ThankYouTrump trend on Twitter on Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

A movement to thank President Donald Trump on Twitter for the action he has taken during his first week in the Oval Office hasn’t worked out quite as originally planned.

Several Twitter users urged Trump supporters to use #ThankYouTrump in tweets praising the Republican on Tuesday night. The hashtag became a trending topic with tweets thanking Trump for various actions, including putting support behind a pair of pipeline projects.

But #ThankYouTrump was soon co-opted by the president’s detractors to sarcastically thank him for a range of actions, including his refusal to release his tax returns.

The phrase was still topping Twitter’s trending list as of Wednesday morning, with Trump’s supporters and critics using it to comment on the president.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Tech News
