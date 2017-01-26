6:07 pm, January 26, 2017
Oklahoma lawmaker accused of sexual harassment to testify

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:59 pm 01/26/2017 05:59pm
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, top, sits in the Oklahoma House in Oklahoma City. Kirby, who has been the subject of sexual harassment complaints, said Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, he will not testify before a special closed-door House committee looking into the allegations and the use of government funds to settle with one of his accusers. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki. File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Tulsa Republican lawmaker accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants is reversing course and says he will appear before a closed-door state House committee investigating the allegations.

Rep. Dan Kirby told The Associated Press in a text message Thursday he will testify before the committee on Friday.

Kirby said last week he wouldn’t cooperate, voicing concerns about the panel’s secrecy. In response, House Speaker Charles McCall suspended Kirby’s chairmanship of a House committee. Kirby said he changed his mind because he wants to respond to the allegations.

The committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Kirby and Democratic state Rep. William Fourkiller, as well as the use of government funds to settle a wrongful-termination claim filed by a Kirby’s accuser.

Kirby and Fourkiller have denied the allegations.

