New York seeks to intervene in NYC voter purge suit

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:01 am 01/27/2017 11:01am
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his office will seek to intervene in a lawsuit accusing New York City election officials of mishandling an effort to purge outdated voter registrations.

Schneiderman says the Brooklyn Board of Elections improperly purged more than 200,000 registrations in 2014 and 2015 while trying to cull the rolls of people who had moved to a different voting district or died.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of purged voters alleges that the board went too far.

In many cases, registrations were suspended simply because a person hadn’t voted since 2008 and took longer than 14 days to respond to a cancellation notice.

The purge caused problems during the state’s presidential primary last year.

The city elections board did not immediate respond to comment requests.

