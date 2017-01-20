9:48 am, January 20, 2017
FIFA ethics judges ban Bin Hammam aide for life for bribery

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:24 am 01/20/2017 09:24am
ZURICH (AP) — A former aide to one-time FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam has been banned for life in a bribery case.

FIFA ethics committee judges say Najeeb Chirakal was involved in “several unethical payments made on behalf of a third party to various football officials between 2009 and 2011.”

It is unclear if those officials who took cash are also under investigation.

From 2009-11, Bin Hammam was Asian Football Confederation president and a FIFA powerbroker. His FIFA ambitions were fueled by helping Qatar win the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup.

The ethics committee says charges proven against Chirakal included bribery and corruption, offering gifts, conflicts of interest and failing to cooperate with investigators.

Chirakal worked in Qatar for Bin Hammam, who was banned for life by FIFA in 2012.

