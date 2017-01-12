8:07 pm, January 12, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Ex-lawmaker whose residency was…

Ex-lawmaker whose residency was disputed in police custody

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 7:56 pm 01/12/2017 07:56pm
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state representative who withdrew his re-election bid after questions were raised about his residency is in police custody.

State police confirm Democrat John Carnevale (KAHR’-neh-vayl) turned himself in Thursday afternoon. There was no word on what charges he might face.

Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin says Carnevale will appear Friday in Providence Superior Court.

Carnevale insisted his residence was in the Providence district he represented. But WPRI-TV reported last year he spent much of his time at a home in Johnston that wasn’t listed on ethics filings.

The Providence Board of Canvassers ruled in July that Carnevale doesn’t live at the Providence home where he registered to vote.

An after-hours message left with Carnevale’s attorney hasn’t been returned.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Congressional Election News 2016 Election News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Ex-lawmaker whose residency was…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News