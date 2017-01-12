Ex-lawmaker whose residency was disputed in police custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state representative who withdrew his re-election bid after questions were raised about his residency is in police custody.

State police confirm Democrat John Carnevale (KAHR’-neh-vayl) turned himself in Thursday afternoon. There was no word on what charges he might face.

Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin says Carnevale will appear Friday in Providence Superior Court.

Carnevale insisted his residence was in the Providence district he represented. But WPRI-TV reported last year he spent much of his time at a home in Johnston that wasn’t listed on ethics filings.

The Providence Board of Canvassers ruled in July that Carnevale doesn’t live at the Providence home where he registered to vote.

An after-hours message left with Carnevale’s attorney hasn’t been returned.

