Ex-Iowa senator appeals pay-for-endorsement prison sentence

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:33 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa Sen. Kent Sorenson, who accepted money for endorsing presidential candidate Ron Paul in 2012, is appealing the 15-month prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

Judge Robert Pratt shocked Sorenson on Jan. 17 when he sentenced the former lawmaker to prison even though federal prosecutors sought probation. Pratt said those who betray the public trust must be punished. Sorenson pleaded guilty to causing false campaign finance reports to be filed and obstructing an investigation.

Sorenson notified the court Monday of his appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sorenson was paid $73,000 for switching from Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann’s presidential campaign to Ron Paul days before the 2012 Iowa caucuses.

Three Paul campaign staffers were convicted of filing false campaign finance reports and are appealing.

