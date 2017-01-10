12:29 pm, January 10, 2017
Election officials: Wisconsin presidential recount cost $2M

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 12:25 pm 01/10/2017 12:25pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials say last month’s presidential recount cost a little more than $2 million, about $1.5 million less than originally projected.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount. The state Elections Commission estimated the effort would cost $3.5 million. Stein paid that amount upfront with money from donors.

The recount confirmed that Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state.

The Elections Commission said Tuesday that all 72 counties have submitted their actual costs and they total $2,005,603.

The commission will refund Stein the difference. She has said she may use the money to fund Count My Vote, an organization she’s launching to ensure every Wisconsin vote counts.

