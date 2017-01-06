12:20 pm, January 6, 2017
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

APNewsBreak: L.L. Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:12 pm 01/06/2017 12:12pm
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is in hot water with the Federal Election Commission over a political action committee she created to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press, federal regulators say Bean’s Making America Great Again LLC was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year— and Bean contributed $60,000. The group spent $66,862 supporting Trump.

Trump won enough support in the 2nd Congressional District to split Maine’s electoral votes, taking one vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s three.

PAC Chairman David Jones says the group was supposed to be registered as a super PAC with unlimited contributions and it will look into the issue.

Bean is the granddaughter of L.L. Bean and a member of the Maine-based outdoors retailer’s board.

