8:08 am, January 13, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » African soccer president Hayatou…

African soccer president Hayatou to face 1 election rival

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:57 am 01/13/2017 07:57am
Share

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — The Confederation of African Football says long-time head Issa Hayatou will face one challenger in the presidential election in March.

Ahmad Ahmad, the head of the Madagascar federation, will seek to end Hayatou’s 29-year rule of African soccer.

The 70-year-old Hayatou has reneged on a pledge made before he was re-elected unopposed in 2013 not to stand for another term in 2017.

The former track athlete from Cameroon has had regular dialysis treatment in recent years. While serving as acting FIFA president following Sepp Blatter’s departure in October 2015, Hayatou underwent successful surgery for a kidney transplant.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » African soccer president Hayatou…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News