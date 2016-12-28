10:15 am, December 28, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » The Latest: Trump tweets…

The Latest: Trump tweets his support for Israel

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 10:06 am 12/28/2016 10:06am
Share
FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time." His post on Twitter Monday, Dec. 26, is the president-elect's latest comment since the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:00 a.m.

Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with “such total disdain and disrespect.”

The president-elect wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Israel “used to have a great friend in the U.S., but … not anymore.”

Trump said the Iran nuclear deal under the Obama administration was “the beginning of the end” and then came the vote in the United Nations condemning the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

He told Israel to “stay strong” because he will be in office soon.

Trump’s comments come amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Israel following the UN vote.

Secretary of State John Kerry is scheduled to address the issue in a speech later Wednesday.

___

9:40 a.m.

President Barack Obama seems to be getting under his successor’s skin.

President-elect Donald Trump says on Twitter that he’s doing his “best” to “disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.”

He says he “Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

Obama told his former White House adviser David Axelrod in a podcast released Monday that he believes he could have won had he run for a third term. Trump said he disagreed.

Trump has his transition team have until now been largely complimentary of the way President Obama and his White House team have handled the transition of power from one administration to the next.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » The Latest: Trump tweets…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News