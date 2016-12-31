12:09 pm, December 31, 2016
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

2016 Election News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Geraldine Ferraro's son pardoned…

Geraldine Ferraro’s son pardoned for 1988 cocaine conviction

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 11:37 am 12/31/2016 11:37am
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The son of former vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro has been pardoned by the governor of Vermont nearly 30 years after he was convicted of selling cocaine to an undercover officer.

John Zaccaro Jr. was a Middlebury College student when he was arrested in 1986 and accused of selling $25 worth of cocaine to an undercover state police officer. He was convicted in 1988 and served four months under house arrest. At the time, Ferraro accused prosecutors of unfairly targeting her son because of her high profile after becoming the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 1984.

Outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, pardoned Zaccaro and nine others Saturday.

Zaccaro didn’t immediately respond to messages left for comment.

Ferraro died in 2011.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 2016 Election News » Geraldine Ferraro's son pardoned…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

2016 Election News