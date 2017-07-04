501

School districts argue Kansas needs to boost aid up to $1.5B

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 9:09 am 07/04/2017 09:09am
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — School districts suing Kansas over education funding argue that an increase approved by legislators this year is as much as $1.5 billion short of what’s needed for the next school year.

They’re also asking the state Supreme Court to order lawmakers to provide more money by Sept. 1.

The four local districts’ attorneys detailed their objections to a new school finance law in written arguments filed ahead of a Supreme Court hearing July 18.

The new law phases in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years. It also creates a new per-pupil funding formula.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office contends the increase is sufficient for legislators to fulfill their duty under the state constitution to finance a suitable education for every child.

