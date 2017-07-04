501

Education News

New Jersey man accused of threatening college in Washington

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 11:06 am 07/04/2017 11:06am
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is accused of making threatening calls to a college in Washington after protests there last month attracted national attention.

Morris County prosecutors say 53-year-old Robert Kerekes Jr. was arrested Monday night. The Morris Plains man is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm

The charges stem from telephone threats made against Evergreen State College, which caused the school to be shut down for two days.

Authorities say the threats came after a series of protests over student claims of racism at the small progressive campus.

Prosecutors say Kerekes will remain in custody until a bail hearing is held.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if he has retained an attorney.

Education News