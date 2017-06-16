The Latest: Ex-cop testifies in retrial over 2015 shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer in fatal shooting of motorist (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A white former University of Cincinnati police officer has given emotional testimony at his retrial in the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Ray Tensing frequently paused during his testimony Friday to wipe away tears. He told jurors he didn’t shoot to kill or wound Samuel DuBose. He said he meant “to stop the threat.”

Jurors deadlocked last November in Tensing’s first trial on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges that he’s facing again.

Tensing maintained his arm was caught inside DuBose’s moving vehicle and he was being “dragged” when he shot at DuBose.

He and his lawyer contend the shooting was justified, saying Tensing was in danger of being run over by the vehicle.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations after closing arguments set for Monday.

___

1:30 p.m.

A white former University of Cincinnati police officer on trial a second time on a murder charge has taken the witness stand to tell his story of the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Ray Tensing took the stand Friday afternoon. He also testified at his first trial. Jurors deadlocked last November on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges that he is facing again.

Tensing spent about 10 minutes Friday testifying about his education and background. His lawyer then played videos taken during two previous traffic stops that Tensing conducted earlier in his shift before he shot Samuel DuBose. Those videos show motorists complying with Tensing’s directives.

Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away and shot “to stop the threat.”

___

12:45 a.m.

A former University of Cincinnati police officer on trial a second time on a murder charge is expected to take the witness stand to tell his story of the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Ray Tensing, who is white, testified at his first trial. Jurors deadlocked last November on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges that he is facing again.

Before the defense began calling witnesses Thursday, the prosecution asked that reckless homicide be added as a lesser charge in the death of Sam DuBose. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) denied their request, but agreed to reconsider it before jurors get the case.

Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away and shot “to stop the threat.” He could testify Friday.