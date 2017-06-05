Supreme Court won’t hear Missouri college drug-testing case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Missouri technical college’s challenge of a ruling that its mandatory drug testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students.

The nation’s high court refused without comment Monday to intervene in the matter involving 1,200-student State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.

Under a previous court ruling, the 56-year-old college can test students enrolled in programs with public safety concerns, including coursework involving heavy machinery and aviation maintenance.

The school has insisted that fostering a drug-free environment amounted to a “special need” justifying departure from the usual warrant and probable-cause requirements. But the American Civil Liberties Union countered that such universal drug testing was unconstitutionally invasive.

Messages left Monday with the college’s president and spokesman weren’t immediately returned.