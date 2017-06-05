Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Supreme Court won't hear…

Supreme Court won’t hear Missouri college drug-testing case

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:44 pm 06/05/2017 01:44pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Missouri technical college’s challenge of a ruling that its mandatory drug testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students.

The nation’s high court refused without comment Monday to intervene in the matter involving 1,200-student State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.

Under a previous court ruling, the 56-year-old college can test students enrolled in programs with public safety concerns, including coursework involving heavy machinery and aviation maintenance.

The school has insisted that fostering a drug-free environment amounted to a “special need” justifying departure from the usual warrant and probable-cause requirements. But the American Civil Liberties Union countered that such universal drug testing was unconstitutionally invasive.

Messages left Monday with the college’s president and spokesman weren’t immediately returned.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Supreme Court won't hear…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News