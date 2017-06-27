502

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Supreme Court orders new…

Supreme Court orders new look at Colorado voucher program

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 9:35 am 06/27/2017 09:35am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ordering the top Colorado state court to look again at a school voucher program that it had struck down as unconstitutional.

The justices’ action Tuesday follows a ruling a day earlier that was cheered by religious rights groups. The court held that churches could not be excluded from a state grant program for playground surfaces that was open to other charitable organizations.

The policy was based on a provision of the Missouri constitution that prohibits public money from going to religious institutions. The high court ruled that the exclusion violated the First Amendment rights of churches, at least when the money is meant for non-religious purposes.

Colorado has a similar constitutional provision that was the basis of the court ruling against the voucher program.

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Supreme Court orders new…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News