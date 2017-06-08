800

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Student who missed graduation…

Student who missed graduation over subway delay gets diploma

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:43 pm 06/08/2017 12:43pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A nursing student who celebrated a makeshift graduation on a New York City subway train after a train breakdown made him miss the actual ceremony has finally received his diploma.

Hunter College President Jennifer Raab and nursing school Dean Gail McCain presented Jerich Alcantara with his diploma on Thursday. He says he is enjoying his brief moment in the spotlight and said he was happy to see things end on a positive note.

Alcantara was on his way to commencement on May 30 when his subway train stalled. Passengers waited an hour and a half for a rescue train.

Friends, family members and strangers threw Alcantara an impromptu ceremony while they waited.

Alcantara says he still doesn’t have a nursing job lined up, but is preparing for his licensing exam.

Topics:
Business & Finance Education News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Education News » Student who missed graduation…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News