Rebels kill 1 Indian soldier, wound 3 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian security forces have put an outskirt of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, under security lockdown as they battle rebels who have taken shelter in a school building after killing one paramilitary officer and wounding another soldier.

Rajesh Yadav, an Indian paramilitary force spokesman, says the insurgents attacked a paramilitary patrol vehicle with gunfire Saturday.

Yadav said two Indian army commandos were wounded Sunday in a gunbattle that raged for several hours. After a lull, the exchange of gunfire resumed Sunday evening.

Indian forces cordoned off a 10-kilometer (6-mile) area after local residents clashed with government forces on Saturday to help insurgents, believed to be numbering two, escape the trap.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan.