Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 1:56 pm 06/24/2017 01:56pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn’t find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be “absolutely delighted” to hold King’s daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.

“I’m very serious with this offer— just bring Korbyn with you!” the professor wrote, excusing the student for missing a class.

King later posted on Twitter that she cried with gratitude. And her professor’s email wound up being shared widely on social media, even by Chancellor Beverly Davenport.

Wrote Davenport: “Morgan, thanks for showing us challenges college students face. Prof Hunter, thanks for being part of the solution.”

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

