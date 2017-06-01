Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Professor cancels lectures after…

Professor cancels lectures after speech leads to threats

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:36 pm 06/01/2017 01:36pm
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University professor says she canceled lectures this week after receiving death threats following a commencement address in which she called President Donald Trump “a racist and sexist megalomaniac.”

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African American Studies at the Ivy League school in New Jersey, spoke to graduates at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, on May 20.

In a Wednesday statement, Taylor provided examples of racially derogatory and misogynistic slurs she said were in the emails. She said the emails followed Fox News coverage of her speech, and she blamed Fox and what she called “its fringe audience” for the backlash.

She has declined to comment further.

Fox News hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Taylor also canceled appearances this week in Seattle and San Diego.

Topics:
Education News Latest News Life & Style National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Professor cancels lectures after…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News