Professor cancels lectures after speech leads to threats

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University professor says she canceled lectures this week after receiving death threats following a commencement address in which she called President Donald Trump “a racist and sexist megalomaniac.”

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, an assistant professor of African American Studies at the Ivy League school in New Jersey, spoke to graduates at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, on May 20.

In a Wednesday statement, Taylor provided examples of racially derogatory and misogynistic slurs she said were in the emails. She said the emails followed Fox News coverage of her speech, and she blamed Fox and what she called “its fringe audience” for the backlash.

She has declined to comment further.

Fox News hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Taylor also canceled appearances this week in Seattle and San Diego.