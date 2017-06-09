New York City’s transit agency models train after library

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s transit agency has remodeled a subway train to look like the inside of the New York Public Library’s historic reading room — a new promotion that also will offer free e-books to passengers.

The new “Subway Library” promotion will last for six weeks and give riders access to hundreds of e-books for free.

MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz tells the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2sIz63i ) the train that looks like the library will run on two train lines in the city.

New York Public Library President Tony Marx says the promotion encourages reading and curiosity, and the partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is “right on track.”

The Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Library also are part of the promotion.