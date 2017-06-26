502

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Mystery of missing Chinese…

Mystery of missing Chinese scholar shakes up Illinois school

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 4:58 pm 06/26/2017 04:58pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a young Chinese scholar who vanished from the University of Illinois three weeks ago as she headed out to sign an apartment lease.

The June 9 disappearance of Yingying Zhang (ying ying zhawng) is being treated as a kidnapping. The case has shaken staff and students at Illinois’ flagship public school in Urbana-Champaign. And it’s led some parents of Chinese students studying at American universities to question whether it’s safe to send their children to the United States.

Zhang is the daughter of a working-class factory driver from China. She took the same career path as many other young Chinese academics before her by travelling to a university in the U.S. with dreams of one day landing a professorship and being able to help her parents financially.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Mystery of missing Chinese…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News