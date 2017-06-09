800

Lawsuit amid college’s coed fraternity rule goes to trial

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:31 pm 06/09/2017 01:31pm
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Testimony has gotten underway in a lawsuit against a private liberal arts college in Connecticut over its revocation of a fraternity’s housing status after the school required fraternities to admit women.

The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2sLrehl) reports that Wesleyan University President Michael Roth testified Thursday that he shut down Delta Kappa Epsilon because he did not believe the local chapter was serious about the requirement.

A fraternity alumnus testified that the chapter was at a disadvantage because the school provided only vague descriptions of what it meant by coeducational.

The university in Middletown gave notice in 2014 that it would require fraternities to become coed as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus. The fraternity sued in 2015.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

