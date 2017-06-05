Kansas lawmakers reject single plan on taxes, school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House on Monday resoundingly defeated an ambitious plan to fix the cash-strapped state’s budget and meet a court mandate on school funding all in a single bill, after Republican leaders failed to bridge deep divisions over taxes.

The House voted 91-32 against the package, which would have raised $1 billion over two years largely by rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Besides hiking tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners, the measure also would have phased in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools.

After the measure was defeated, House and Senate negotiators restarted talks. They quickly agreed to take another vote on the school funding plan, separating it from the tax proposal.

Tying the school funding plan to a tax increase in a single bill was highly unusual; Kansas legislators typically consider taxes separately from spending and policy so that all of the issues are vetted. But GOP leaders thought a tax increase had a better chance of passing if it was tied to higher spending on schools and believed Brownback would find it difficult to veto the package even if it undid his signature policies. But criticism of the tactic came for all sides.

“We need to separate these issues,” said Rep. John Whitmer, a conservative Wichita Republican.

Nor did it help that the Legislature’s research staff projected just before the debate that the package might not raise taxes enough to balance the budget through June 2019. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that its $4 billion a year in education funding is inadequate.

Before the debate, Brownback would not say whether he would sign or veto the measure if it reached his desk.

Members of the GOP-controlled House have struggled to agree on raising income taxes, and the impasse has made this year’s annual legislative session among the longest ever. Lawmakers met Monday for the 108th day of what was supposed to be a 100-day session.

“I like the concept of good enough,” said House Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson, a moderate Assaria Republican. “We have a plan that can work, and I believe it is time to get on.”

Many legislators in both parties also were skeptical that the increase in spending on schools would satisfy the Supreme Court, though the justices did not say exactly how much funding must increase when they set a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a new school finance law. Attorneys for four school districts that sued the state in 2010 have said the increase needs to be much larger, and Democrats have argued that the minimum is phasing in a $400 million increase over two years.

Democrats and many GOP moderates also object to a proposal in the school funding plan that would expand a program giving income tax credits to corporations that donate money to private-school scholarships for students in poorly performing public schools. GOP conservatives created the program in 2014, and this year’s proposal would allow individuals and partnerships to claim the tax credit as well.

