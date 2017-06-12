800

Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 12:09 am 06/12/2017 12:09am
Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors likely will see body camera video from the scene of a 2015 police shooting during this week’s testimony in the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Prosecutors say the video from Ray Tensing’s body camera shows there was no reason to use deadly force during the traffic stop. Tensing has said he thought Sam DuBose, who was black, was trying to kill him with his car and that he fired a shot to stop the threat to his life.

Jurors watched the video in Tensing’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury last November.

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News National News
Education News