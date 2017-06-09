800

Historic NYC tavern temporarily closed by health department

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 8:40 am 06/09/2017 08:40am
NEW YORK (AP) — A landmark tavern that hosted George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr has been temporarily closed by the New York City Health Department.

Violations cited at Fraunces (FRAHN’-sehz) Tavern, in the Wall Street area, include evidence of rats, flies and improper sewage disposal.

The restaurant’s website says it’s closed until further notice “due to unforeseen structural issues.”

The tavern, which opened in 1762, got an “A” at its previous inspection in November.

The executive director of the Fraunces Tavern Museum, J.B. Philips, says the famous watering hole has survived bombings and a revolution and will reopen as quickly as possible.

