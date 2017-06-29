502

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Hearing wraps for school…

Hearing wraps for school board member who insulted Obama

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 12:06 am 06/29/2017 12:06am
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision on whether a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama should remain on a school board is expected in several weeks.

Layers wrapped up a five-day hearing in Albany on Wednesday.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will make her decision on Carl Paladino’s future on the Buffalo school board after receiving written briefs until mid-July.

Fellow school board members say Paladino improperly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

But Paladino says the real reason for the action is comments he made about Obama published in a Buffalo arts newspaper. Paladino says those comments — including his wish that the former president die of mad cow disease — weren’t meant for publication.

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Hearing wraps for school…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News