Father of missing Chinese scholar: ‘Give my daughter back’

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:41 pm 06/22/2017 03:41pm
Ronggao Zhang, center, father of missing Yingying Zhang, listens as he joins, from left, Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, aunt Liqin Ye and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, for an interview at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The Thursday evening gathering at Altgeld Hall in Urbana comes two weeks after Yingying Zhang, 26, disappeared. (Heather Coit/The News-Gazette via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The father of a visiting Chinese scholar missing from the University of Illinois has appealed for his 26-year-old child’s safe return, saying, “Give my daughter back.”

Ronggao Zhang spoke to The (Champaign) News-Gazette about Yingying Zhang Thursday — two weeks after her disappearance. Surveillance video shows her entering a black Saturn Astra in Urbana June 9 in the afternoon. Police labeled the case a kidnapping.

Zhang’s father, aunt and boyfriend traveled to the central Illinois school and are staying in university housing as the search continues.

The father also addressed his daughter directly. Speaking through a translator, he said, “Ying, be strong. Dad is waiting for you here.”

He said the family will stay in the U.S. as long as they have to. He added, “We’re not leaving without her.”

