China tour agency says won’t take more US tourists to NKorea

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:41 am 06/20/2017 01:41am
In this Feb. 29, 2016, photo, American student Otto Warmbier cries while speaking to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. The family of Warmbier who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home." Warmbier died Monday, June 19, 2017, relatives said in a statement. He arrived in Ohio on June 13, 2017, after being held for more than 17 months. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — The organizers of a trip to North Korea by an American college student who died after being released from prison in a coma say they will no longer take U.S. citizens to the country.

Young Pioneer Tours said Tuesday on its Facebook page that the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier shows that the risk American tourists face in visiting North Korea “has become too high.”

Warmbier died in Ohio on Monday, days after being released by North Korea.

The tour operator said that it was denied any opportunity to meet with Warmbier after his detention, and that the way it was handled was “appalling.”

“There has still been almost no information disclosed about his period in detention,” the company said in its statement. “Considering these facts and this tragic outcome we will no longer be organizing tours for US citizens to North Korea.”

The travel agency specializes in North Korea tours and is based in the central Chinese city of Xi’an.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a North Korean propaganda banner.

The University of Virginia student was held for more than 17 months and medically evacuated from North Korea last week. Doctors said he returned with severe brain damage, but it wasn’t clear how that occurred.

Online: https://www.facebook.com/YoungPioneerTours/

