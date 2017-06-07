Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Book returned to library…

Book returned to library 52 years overdue

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:26 am 06/07/2017 01:26am
Share

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A book has found its way back to a Connecticut library — 52 years overdue.

Staff members at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford say they don’t know who returned the copy of W.O. Mitchell’s “Who Has Seen The Wind.” The plot centers on a coming-of-age tale of a young man in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The book was returned Monday with a yellow sticky note reading, “Sorry it has taken so long.” It originally was due back Sept. 29, 1965.

Library director Martha Church says she doesn’t know how much the fine would be for keeping the book so long. The current library fine is 15 cents per day. Church says it used to be 10 cents a day in 1977.

The library doesn’t plan to fine the person who returned the book.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Book returned to library…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News